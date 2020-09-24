Advertisement

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.

The Reds are in position for a wild-card playoff berth after taking two of three from their NL Central rival.

Cincinnati has won nine of 11 to get a shot at its first playoff appearance since 2013.

The Brewers fell a game behind the Reds and now head to St. Louis, where they’ll play five games in four days with a doubleheader on Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: moments ago
|
By George Balekji
The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one. The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and CNN
Time Magazine rolled out their annual list of the world’s most influential people, including Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

News

Former Badger great Joe Thomas pumped up for UW football

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Joe Thomas applauds the Big Ten's decision to bring football back

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

Latest News

Baseball

Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a 3-2 victory over the surging Cincinnati Reds that bolstered the Brewers' sagging playoff hopes.

Baseball

Eugenio Suarez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3.

Sports

Reports: Former Badger, Patriots running back James White’s father dies in car accident

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The New England Patriots listed White as inactive for the Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sports

Packers improve to 2-0 with dominant 42-21 win over Detroit

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
One week after Aaron Rodgers shined in the Packers first win of 2020, the other Aaron, Aaron Jones ruled the day at Lambeau in Green Bay’s 42-21 win over Detroit. Jones had 18 carries for 168 yards and two scores, while also catching four passes for 68 yards and another touchdown as well, which led all Green Bay receivers.

Football

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

Baseball

Brewers’ bench coach Murphy rejoins team after heart attack

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy has rejoined the team just over six weeks after having a heart attack at Miller Park.