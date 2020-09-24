Wisc. sailor stuck at boot camp due to COVID, surprises mom at work

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A central Wisconsin sailor forced to stay at boot camp because of the COVID-19 pandemic surprised his mom at work Thursday.

Aspirus nurse, Karla Marvin was caught off guard to her son, Nicholas

“Oh... I was just...overwhelmed.. Not what I was expecting to walk in here and find.. So, wasn’t even on my thoughts, today,” Marvin explained.

Nicholas graduated from DC Everest in 2011 and just decided to join the Navy last fall -- carrying on his grandfather’s tradition.

His two weeks at home will be spent with family and friends, before heading back to his duty station on his ship in Norfolk, Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.