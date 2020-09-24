Advertisement

Wisconsin averaging nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin’s average number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases per day neared the 2,000 mark Thursday as positive tests surged again.

According to the Dept. of Health Services, the state recorded 2,392 new cases Thursday, which only trails last Friday for the most ever in a single day. That increase drove the seven-day rolling average to 1,939 cases per day.

Prior to last Thursday, no single day ever saw more than 1,582 cases across the state and, as DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm pointed out, it is nearly triple the 665 cases/day average reported a month ago.

Total tests rose as well Thursday, allowing the percentage of tests that came back positive to slip two-tenths to 13.1 percent for the day. Conversely, the seven-day rolling average for percent-positive rose two-tenths to 16.9 percent, another new high for the state and nearly double the 8.5 percent reported at the end of August.

The latest increase sent the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 108,324, of which over 15 percent remain active, DHS figures show.

Six more deaths were recorded in the latest report, pushing the number of people in Wisconsin who have died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,265, DHS reported.

