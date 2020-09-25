Absentee ballots among mail found along Outagamie County highway

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating after absentee ballots and other mail was found along a ditch in Outagamie County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says three trays of mail that were supposed to be on their way to the post office were found along the side of the road and in a ditch along Highway 96 near County Highway CB in Greenville. Deputies were initially called about a hazard on Highway 96 and found the mail.

The sheriff’s office said a mix of mail included several absentee ballots but wasn’t specific about the number. Investigators did not say if the ballots were in the process of being delivered to voters or if they had been mailed out by voters.

Everything was given to the U.S. Postal Inspector, and the sheriff’s office is directing all questions to the postal service, which is handling the investigation.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released this statement to Action 2 News:

“We are aware of some mail, including absentee ballots, recovered in Greenville, Outagamie County earlier this week. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating this matter, and we are unable to comment further at this time. Postal Inspectors encourage anyone who observes suspicious activity involving U.S. Mail to report it to local police and to Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.”

