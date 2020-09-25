Advertisement

All eastbound lanes on the Beltline closed at Todd Drive due to "slow moving barricade" of cars

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes on the Beltline are closed currently at Todd Drive due to a “slow moving barricade of cars."

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation said the lane closures are due to an incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dane County Dispatch said the slow moving procession of cars started at Verona Road and was moving eastbound past Rimrock around 8 p.m. and headed in the direction of John Nolen Drive.

The Beltline at John Nolen Drive was closed around 8:20 p.m., the DOT reported.

Around 9:00 p.m. the department reported that the Beltline at West Broadway was now closed due to the incident and upgraded the estimated duration to two hours.

The DOT expects the blockage to last about an hour.

The Madison Police Department is handling the incident.

