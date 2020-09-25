Advertisement

Class during COVID: Patrick Marsh Middle School

Doug Maughan is using a mix of “old school” school supplies and new technology to stay connected with his students at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie.
Doug Maughan is using a mix of “old school” school supplies and new technology to stay connected with his students at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie.(Doug Maughan)
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Growing mentally, physically, and emotionally.  The middle school years can be tough as kids start to explore who they are.  This year, COVID-19 is making that journey a little more complicated as the virus is keeping them socially isolated and learning from home.  In the Sun Prairie School District, middle school teachers are finding it’s not so much what they teach, but how they teach as they move to an all virtual learning model this fall.

For the last two decades, Doug Maughan has taught in the district.  He teaches science and social studies at Patrick Marsh Middle School.  This year, he said is unlike any other.

“It’s quiet,” said Maughan.  “The parking lot is empty.  The school buses aren’t showing up.  It’s definitely eerie.”

He quickly found that his years of lesson planning didn’t translate into this new era of COVID.  He quickly looked for tools that could help him connect with his students.

Right away when he returned to the classroom to start planning for the fall semester, he requested a web camera.  He said he was thankful that the district already had them ready to go to hand out to teachers who wanted them.  After the first week of school, he found that he needed something else in order to reach his students.  He then requested an extra-long USB extension cord for the camera so he’s able to move around his room and perform science experiments.  While teachers are relying heavily on technology, Maughan has also found that the white board wheels that used to sit at the back of his classroom is now getting a lot more use as he tries to make his classes engaging.

“For a lot of kids, this is the best part of their day,” said Maughan.  “This is where they get their meals, this is where they see their friends, especially for middle school to have their social life just literally end was really difficult for a lot of kids.”

He saw the stress and anxiety build with kids last spring as they were talking about COVID-19 in his U.S. History and Current Events class.

“This is a defining moment in your life and in our country’s history,” he said. “Pay attention.  Stay calm.  Relaxed.  And it’s all going to be fine, but at the end of the day - much like 9/11 or JFK or the Challenger explosion for my generation this is a defining moment for this generation’s history.”

When the doors abruptly closed in March 2020, Maughan knew he needed to reach out to his students.  On March 18, he made his first check-in video on his home computer.

March 18: “Hey everybody!  Just checking in from home.  A little new for me, I’ve never had a day working from home.  So, who’s all here?  Well, both dogs, all three kids, my wife, and the daycare kids.”  So kind of interesting day.  Trying to find a quiet spot in the house to send you a little message."

Just two days later, Maughan knew there were more questions than answer and reached out again sending a very real message about how everyone was going to navigate all of this.

March 20: “I do miss you guys.  I do miss teaching.  I do miss seeing you each and every day.  As you know I love my job.  It’s kind of different teaching from home.  We’ll keep in contact the best we can.  I’ll try not to yell at my own kids too much.”

It’s these virtual connections that kept students calm and offering a bit of normalcy to their lives that were just turned upside down.

“I did feel a little stressed out at first, because it was definitely a lot more technology than we were originally using,” said Lorelie Gauger.

Gaurger is one of 700 students at Patrick Marsh.  While it was stressful in the beginning, this 7th grader said learning virtually isn’t all bad.

“I really like online school because there are less distractions for me,” she said.  “I can sit in my room and listen to music if I want to and work on my schoolwork without having people talking in the background or moving around the classroom.”

She said there have been some technology glitches, including slow internet as her siblings and parents are also using it for school and work.

Gauger workspace is setup with a desk, her chrome book, and her corkboard – something she’s really relying on this fall semester.

“Putting my lessons on the board actually helped more than last year when I was in school when I would put post it notes in my notebook,” said Gauger.  “I would still forget about it.  But every morning I have setup a routine to check my corkboard and check my email, so I remember what I have to do.”

While the workspace for both students and teachers look different, Maughan said the end goal is still the same it has always been.

“At the end of the day we’re going to show up.  We are going to learn.  And we’re going to grow as people,” he said.

On Monday, Sept. 28, school administrators plan to update the school board on what the future of learning will look like.  Patti Lux-Weber, the communication spokesperson for the district, told NBC15 that parents will be notified after that meeting so they know what the plan is moving forward – virtual, in-person, or hybrid.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Hendricks, 3 others leave Beloit College Board of Trustees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Billionaire businesswoman and benefactor Diane Hendricks has resigned from the Beloit College Board of Trustees.

Education

Dodgeville School District shifts to “blended” learning for some grades due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dodgeville School District students grade 7-12 will be shifting to a blended learning model starting Monday due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa County.

Back To School

Sauk Prairie School District notices positive learning advantages for students with Autism

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Students with Autism are feeling more at ease with the smaller class sizes and expanding their curriculum with virtual class options.

Education

Eight Wisconsin schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by Dept. of Education

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Eight schools in Wisconsin were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Thursday based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

Latest News

News

Portage High School kicks off school year with hybrid learning model

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Portage High School English teacher Nicole Giessel is excited to be back in her classroom this year as students return with a hybrid learning model combining virtual and in-person class time.

Back To School

Class During Covid: Madison College Paramedic Academy values in-person classes

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By John Stofflet
To learn how to save lives, in-person classes can be a life saver for students. Madison College Paramedic Academy Student Heather Seeber said, "So much of what we do as paramedics is hands-on. It’s really hard if you’re doing a virtual IV. "

News

Class during COVID: Van Buren Elementary

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Tim Elliott
Most students who attend Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville are physically in class but there are some major rule changes they need to keep in mind

Back To School

Class during COVID: West Middleton Elementary

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Mills
NBC15 launches year long project following classrooms across our viewing area to see how COVID-19 impacts students and schools.

Education

Madison Metropolitan School District referendum plans to invest millions of dollars into schools

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT
|
By Amelia Jones
$350 million investment into the public schools to provide significant upgrades to the buildings and learning environment.

Local

Parisi renews call for UW-Madison to move to online instruction amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Parisi’s call comes as the state of Wisconsin surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday.