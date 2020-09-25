Craig, Parker HS in Janesville to move to A/B alternating schedule

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Craig and Parker high schools in Janesville will be changing their daily in-person classes to an A/B schedule starting Wednesday Oct. 7 for the rest of the semester, meaning students will alternate between in-person classes and off-campus homework completion.

The school district made the announcement Friday as the Rock County Public Health Department asked SDJ to find ways to reduce the number of people in the schools on a daily basis.

RCPHD noted this change will allow for more social distancing and reduce the number of possible close-contacts in case of a positive COVID-19 case.

The new plan will be to split students into cohorts, either "A" or "B", and alternate between in-person learning at school and off-campus learning through assignment and homework completion.

This schedule will continue until Jan. 14 2021, which is the end of the first semester.

The district is still finalizing the logistics of how the A/B schedule will look like and a more detailed explanation will be provided the families during the week of Sept. 28.

For next week’s classes, all Craig students will stick to online instruction and Parker students will remain doing in-person learning.

Oct. 5 and 6 will be non-instructional days for all students as staff prepare for the switch in scheduling. On Oct. 7, both schools will begin an alternating schedule with cohort "A" being in-person and cohort "B" working on homework independently off-campus. The cohorts will reverse their schedules on Oct. 8 and then again Oct. 9.

