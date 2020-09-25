Advertisement

Dane Co. has highest number of absentee ballots returned in the state

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County had the highest number of absentee ballots returned in the state, according to new numbers.

One week after the Madison Clerk mailed out the first wave of absentee ballots, over 11,000 have already been returned.

Akeem Torres brought his ballot back completed this week.

“My vote wouldn’t have changed three years ago,” Torres said. “That’s why I delivered it directly to the City-County building. I don’t trust the mail. I dont trust the post office. I think they’re under siege.”

Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said the office is getting trays of ballots and thousands of requests for ballots each day.

Once the ballots arrive, they have a temporary stay in a makeshift sorting room that used to be the Common Council’s chamber.

By law, poll workers cannot county the ballots as they come, but they can prep them for election day. The ballots are organized by alphabetical order.

Verbick anticipates this task will keep poll workers busy, as more than 87,000 empty ballots have been mailed so far. He believes voters have a general concern that it would take awhile for their ballot to get to the clerk’s office.

Janesville reported over 2,300 ballots returned Thursday and Beloit had a little over 300 ballots returned Wednesday.

