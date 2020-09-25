Dodgeville School District shifts to “blended” learning for some grades due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa Co.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville School District students grade 7-12 will be shifting to a “blended” learning model starting Monday due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa County.

District Administrator Paul Weber noted Thursday that 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in the previous two weeks from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24, which impacted their instructional model.

Students in grades 7-12 will be having a 50% blended instructional model, with some in-person and some virtual learning.

Students will be home Monday through Wednesday next week. Teachers of these grade levels will prepare for a shift in the model on Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday will be a virtual learning day.

Grades ELP-6 will operate as normal. Weber also said all seventh to ninth grade students will have the same schedule as if they were in-person or virtual.

Some classes will be live and other classes will be recorded.

Weber noted the district will remain in this model until at least Oct. 12.

