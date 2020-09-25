Enjoy the Warm Weekend Weather While It Lasts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer weather remains in Wisconsin this weekend - perfect for any outdoor plans on Saturday. Rain chances go up Sunday ahead of Monday & Tuesday’s temperature drop.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures last through Saturday. Rain chances go up on Sunday with the arrival of a frontal boundary. (WMTV NBC15)

Breezy southwesterly winds mark the first half of the weekend. Warmer air moves in and keeps high temperatures in the mid-upper 70′s on Saturday afternoon. An approaching mid-level disturbance will usher in a bit more cloud cover on Sunday. A frontal boundary will sweep through the Badger State throughout the day. Showers and a few storms may redevelop in the afternoon along the boundary. Temperatures may only top out in the lower 70′s Sunday afternoon before the showers develop near Madison and points SE.

A few showers are possible along a frontal boundary Sunday afternoon/evening. (WMTV NBC15)

A low-pressure system will develop in the Ohio River Valley throughout Sunday into Monday and travel NE into the Great Lakes. While we remain well west of this surface feature, a connected upper-level system simultaneously will swing through the upper-Midwest. Much cooler air filters into Wisconsin with the prevailing NW winds. Scattered showers are expected as this system travels across the Great Lakes and exits by mid-week.

A potent storm system will usher in cooler air next week. High temperatures will only reach into the mid-upper 50's. (WMTV NBC15)

South-central Wisconsin will remain under northwest flow through the majority of next week -- allowing for spotty shower chances and cooler temperatures each day.

