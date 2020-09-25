Advertisement

Enjoy the Warm Weekend Weather While It Lasts

Highs Surge into the 70′s Saturday; Temperatures Nose-Dive Next Week
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer weather remains in Wisconsin this weekend - perfect for any outdoor plans on Saturday. Rain chances go up Sunday ahead of Monday & Tuesday’s temperature drop.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures last through Saturday. Rain chances go up on Sunday with the arrival of a frontal boundary.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures last through Saturday. Rain chances go up on Sunday with the arrival of a frontal boundary.(WMTV NBC15)

Breezy southwesterly winds mark the first half of the weekend. Warmer air moves in and keeps high temperatures in the mid-upper 70′s on Saturday afternoon. An approaching mid-level disturbance will usher in a bit more cloud cover on Sunday. A frontal boundary will sweep through the Badger State throughout the day. Showers and a few storms may redevelop in the afternoon along the boundary. Temperatures may only top out in the lower 70′s Sunday afternoon before the showers develop near Madison and points SE.

A few showers are possible along a frontal boundary Sunday afternoon/evening.
A few showers are possible along a frontal boundary Sunday afternoon/evening.(WMTV NBC15)

A low-pressure system will develop in the Ohio River Valley throughout Sunday into Monday and travel NE into the Great Lakes. While we remain well west of this surface feature, a connected upper-level system simultaneously will swing through the upper-Midwest. Much cooler air filters into Wisconsin with the prevailing NW winds. Scattered showers are expected as this system travels across the Great Lakes and exits by mid-week.

A potent storm system will usher in cooler air next week. High temperatures will only reach into the mid-upper 50's.
A potent storm system will usher in cooler air next week. High temperatures will only reach into the mid-upper 50's.(WMTV NBC15)

South-central Wisconsin will remain under northwest flow through the majority of next week -- allowing for spotty shower chances and cooler temperatures each day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bumpy Weekend Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
Thursday afternoon showers mark the beginning of an unsettled period of weather for southern Wisconsin.

Forecast

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - BIG weather pattern shift coming

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT

Forecast

Dry Weather Coming to an End; Cooler & Wet Next Week

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Unsettled weather moves into Wisconsin this weekend. Much cooler weather is expected next week.

Latest News

Forecast

James' Morning Forecast - Warm start to fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT

Forecast

Not very fall-like for the first day of fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
The first several days of fall won’t feel very fall-like

Forecast

Mild Week Ahead

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Rain chances return heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Mild end to summer

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT

Forecast

Warming up for the end of summer and the start of fall

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
The workweek looks warm and dry.

Forecast

Warm Start to Autumn

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Warmer weather moves in for the First Week of Fall