Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Wisconsin firefighters

Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff twice in the coming weeks to honor Wisconsin firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

“Our firefighters go to work every day putting their health and safety on the line in order to protect their friends, neighbors, and communities,” Gov. Evers said. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we are grateful for their selfless service to our state and honor their sacrifice.”

Flags across the state will be lowered on Saturday, September 26, and Saturday, October 10.

The first day will correspond with the Silent Procession Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park, in Wisconsin Rapids.,The October date corresponds with Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, which comes at the end of Fire Prevention Week.

Flags have flown at half-staff all week across the state as well to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

