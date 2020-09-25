Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A conservative group says $6.3 million in grants meant to help with November’s election in Wisconsin’s five largest cities amount to bribery to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds.

The grants are from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance is asking a federal judge to block the funding. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, it argues the grants violate federal law that says only states, not cities, have discretion about how to implement federal election law.

A message left Friday with the Center for Tech and Civic Life was not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

