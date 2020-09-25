Advertisement

Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A conservative group says $6.3 million in grants meant to help with November’s election in Wisconsin’s five largest cities amount to bribery to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds.

The grants are from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance is asking a federal judge to block the funding. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, it argues the grants violate federal law that says only states, not cities, have discretion about how to implement federal election law.

A message left Friday with the Center for Tech and Civic Life was not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Pence makes his pitch to Wisconsin manufacturing workers

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence came to western Wisconsin on Thursday as part of a two-stop tour that also included a trip to Minnesota

Politics

Poll: Biden remains ahead of Trump in Wisconsin with 50% support of likely voters

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has remained ahead of President Donald Trump for voter support in three battleground states- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Politics

GOP leaders call new mask order ‘mind-boggling’ and ‘illegal’

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
State Republican leaders have described Gov. Evers' extension of the mask mandate Tuesday as “ineffective,” “mind-boggling” and “illegal."

Politics

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million under the most recent round of reductions.

Latest News

News

Biden digs into Trump about coronavirus deaths

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Biden walked through the building and spoke with a few employees. But during his speech, Biden said Pres. Donald Trump did not respond quickly enough to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Biden digs into Trump's coronavirus response during Wisconsin visit

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to help voter registration

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw and Nick Viviani
Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the city and its libraries are teaming up to make sure everyone can cast a ballot.

Politics

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to get out the vote

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
Libraries are using the Dream Bus, a mobile library, as a voter registration and ballot drop-off site.

State

Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100k COVID-19 cases: ‘It didn’t have to be this bad’

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Biden said if he were elected as president, he would trust the experts and the science.