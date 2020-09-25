Lake Geneva man dies after fall at Wisconsin Dells resort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old Lake Geneva man was found dead Thursday morning after falling onto the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River in Adams Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the Holiday Shores Campground and Resort, in the Dells of Wisconsin Natural Area, after receiving a report that someone had fallen. They found his body along the eastern shore of the river.

He was identified as Jonathan Miller, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Sheriff Brent York said the initial investigation into Miller’s death indicates it was accidental. He added that no other information was going to be released at this time.

Kilbourn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, Dells/Delton EMS, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all responded to assist the Sheriff’s Office.

