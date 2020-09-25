Advertisement

Madison Mayor, Common Council announce first round of appointee recommendations for Police Civilian Oversight Board

.
.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first round of appointments for the city of Madison’s new Police Civilian Oversight Board were announced Friday by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the city’s Common Council.

The recently passed legislation aims to ensure the local community is involved in overseeing the Madison Police Department. Rhodes-Conway and council leaders recommended the appointment of nine individuals chosen from a group of 27 who were nominated by nine local organizations. Additionally, the leadership appointed two individuals.

After a review of nominations, the following individuals were recommended for appointment by Rhodes-Conway and council leaders:

  • Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, nominated by the Community Response Team
  • Ananda Deacon, nominated by Freedom, Inc.
  • Joshua Hargrove, nominated by JustDane
  • Rachel Kincade, nominated by NAMI
  • Ankita Bharadwaj nominated by OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center
  • Yesenia Villalpando-Torres, nominated by UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence
  • Maia Pearson, nominated by Urban Triage
  • Jacquelyn Hunt, nominated by YWCA

Additionally, Rhodes Conway announced Keetra Burnette and Keith Findley as her appointments to the board. Burnette is on the Executive Team of the Black Leadership Council and Findley has served as both co-chair of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, Rhodes-Conway said.

“There were over 75 applicants interested in serving on the Civilian Oversight Board, making our decisions very difficult." Rhodes-Conway said. "I am confident that both Ms. Burnette and Mr. Findley will bring experience, perspective and community connections that will help the Board succeed in its mission.”

The Common Council is scheduled to select another two appointees next week. The thirteen appointments will be submitted for confirmation at a Common Council meeting Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Mayor, Common Council announce first round of appointee recommendations for Police Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Local

GOP leaders urge Madison to cancel “Democracy in the Park” voting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald urged the Madison clerk’s office to cancel the Democracy in the Park event in a letter on their behalf Friday, calling it an “illegal collection of ballots.”

Back To School

Class during COVID: Patrick Marsh Middle School

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
NBC15 launches year long project following classrooms across our viewing area to see how COVID-19 impacts students and schools.

Local

About 50 people protesting on John Nolen Drive in Madison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
At least 50 people are protesting on Friday evening as they walk along John Nolan Drive.

Latest News

Local

Craig, Parker HS in Janesville to move to A/B alternating schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Craig and Parker high schools in Janesville will be changing their daily in-person classes to an A/B schedule starting Wednesday Oct. 7 for the rest of the semester, meaning students will alternate between in-person and homework completion.

Education

Hendricks, 3 others leave Beloit College Board of Trustees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Billionaire businesswoman and benefactor Diane Hendricks has resigned from the Beloit College Board of Trustees.

Local

Name released of Minnesota man killed in Dane Co. crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Rochester, Minnesota, man killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-39/90, east of Madison.

Local

Name released of 24-year-old man who died following Monona police pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died following a Monona police pursuit on September 17.

Education

Dodgeville School District shifts to “blended” learning for some grades due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dodgeville School District students grade 7-12 will be shifting to a blended learning model starting Monday due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa County.

Local

Man drives 100 mph, tire flies off rim before being arrested in Columbia Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man drove over 100 mph away from Columbia Co. deputies early Friday morning, had their tire fly off the rim and then ran into the woods before being arrested.