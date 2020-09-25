Madison Mayor, Common Council announce first round of appointee recommendations for Police Civilian Oversight Board

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first round of appointments for the city of Madison’s new Police Civilian Oversight Board were announced Friday by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the city’s Common Council.

The recently passed legislation aims to ensure the local community is involved in overseeing the Madison Police Department. Rhodes-Conway and council leaders recommended the appointment of nine individuals chosen from a group of 27 who were nominated by nine local organizations. Additionally, the leadership appointed two individuals.

After a review of nominations, the following individuals were recommended for appointment by Rhodes-Conway and council leaders:

Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, nominated by the Community Response Team

Ananda Deacon, nominated by Freedom, Inc.

Joshua Hargrove, nominated by JustDane

Rachel Kincade, nominated by NAMI

Ankita Bharadwaj nominated by OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center

Yesenia Villalpando-Torres, nominated by UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence

Maia Pearson, nominated by Urban Triage

Jacquelyn Hunt, nominated by YWCA

Additionally, Rhodes Conway announced Keetra Burnette and Keith Findley as her appointments to the board. Burnette is on the Executive Team of the Black Leadership Council and Findley has served as both co-chair of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, Rhodes-Conway said.

“There were over 75 applicants interested in serving on the Civilian Oversight Board, making our decisions very difficult." Rhodes-Conway said. "I am confident that both Ms. Burnette and Mr. Findley will bring experience, perspective and community connections that will help the Board succeed in its mission.”

The Common Council is scheduled to select another two appointees next week. The thirteen appointments will be submitted for confirmation at a Common Council meeting Oct. 6.

