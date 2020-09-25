Advertisement

Madison reducing speed limits on Washington Ave., other roads

(KGWN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has lowered the speed limits along a three-mile stretch of E. Washington Ave. and has plans to lower them along other roads in coming months.

On Friday, the traffic engineering department lopped 10 mph off the speed limit on the stretch of E. Washington Ave. from Pickney Street to Baldwin Street, reducing it to 25 mph. After passing Baldwin St. through Marquette Ave. it will fall from 35 to 30 mph.

The agency refers increased reports of dangerous driving in the area this year as well as the two people killed and 41 seriously injured in crashes since 2014 as prompting the move. It also noted the increased redevelopment in the area, which has led to more pedestrians, bikers, and people using public transportation.

“Lowering the speed limit by even 5 MPH significantly increases the chances of a person walking or biking surviving a crash and will reduce the severity of crashes involving people driving,” Director of Transportation Tom Lynch said.

The transportation department also has plans to change the timing of the stoplights along that stretch of E. Washington, make the crosswalks more prominent, and to install bollards.

In announcing the change downtown, the agency also detailed five more speed limit decreases that will happen by the end of the year:

  • Gammon Road from Watts Road to Colony will change from 30 mph to 25 mph
  • Milwaukee Street from Stoughton Road to Thompson Drive will change from 35 mph to 25 mph
  • Prairie Road from Raymond Road to Maple Grove Rd from 30 mph to 25 mph
  • McKenna Boulevard from Raymond Road to Watts Road will change from 35 mph to 30 mph
  • Post Road from Fish Hatchery Road to Irvington Way from 30 mph to 25 mph

