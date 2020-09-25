Man drives 100 mph, tire flies off rim before being arrested in Columbia Co.

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man drove over 100 mph away from Columbia Co. deputies early Friday morning, had their tire fly off the rim and then ran into the woods before being arrested.

The Lake Delton Police Department requested assistance by the sheriff’s office around 2:40 a.m. to find a suspicious vehicle they believe was connected to burglaries in the Lake Delton area. LDPD said they had last seen the car on County Highway T near Levee Road in Sauk County.

They described the car as a black BMW, 4-door with no license plates.

A deputy then saw the car around 2:55 a.m. driving eastbound on Levee Road near Blount Road in Caledonia Township and tried to stop it. The driver, 32-year-old Joseph Uptagraw, then allegedly increased his speed to 80 mph and would not stop.

Deputies continued saying they used their lights and sirens, then the Portage Police Department deployed a spike strip on Levee Road. Uptagraw then reportedly ran over the spikes as he entered Portage, where he was being pursued by a PPD officer and the sheriff’s deputy.

The tire of Uptagraw’s car then came off the rim, but he sped up, reaching over 100 mph in speed. He drove west on Highway 33, turned north on Tritz Road and then pulled over near Main Street Road.

Officials detained a female passenger who was in the car while Uptagraw allegedly ran into the woods. A Columbia Co. Deputy, his K9 and a PPD officer tracked Uptagraw and took him into custody.

Uptagraw was taken to the Columbia County Jail, then charged with eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

This investigation is still ongoing.

