Name released of 24-year-old man who died following Monona police pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died following a Monona police pursuit on September 17.

The man was identified on Friday as 24-year-old Elliot T. Johnson.

The office reported that the pursuit started around 11:00 p.m. in Monona and ended in a crash at South Towne Boulevard near Moorland Road in Madison.

A forensic autopsy was completed on Sept. 19 and the prelimary results are still pending further investigation and study.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this death.

