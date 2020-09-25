Name released of Minnesota man killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Rochester, Minnesota, man killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-39/90, east of Madison.

Authorities identified the 25-year-old as Michael D. Wright and confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway and the Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate his death.

According to the Wisconsin Highway Patrol, Wright was heading south on the interstate and had just passed State Highway 12 around 6:30 a.m. when he lost control of his car. The silver Nissan Maxima began spinning out of control and went off the right side of the road before rolling down a steep, grassy embankment.

Wright was ejected from the Maxima after it had rolled about eighty feet and the car continued rolling for another 100 feet before coming to a stop.

The State Patrol noted he had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

