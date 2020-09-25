Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases nears all-time high as testing tops 15k

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed 2,500 for only the second time on Friday as the state’s testing capabilities hit a benchmark not reached in nearly two months.

The Department of Health Services' latest daily update shows 2,504 new cases were recorded Friday. Despite being the second-highest yet tallied, because this latest total bumped last Friday’s all-time high of 2,533, the seven-day rolling average actually dropped slightly - from 1,940 to 1,936 per day over the preceding week.

However slight, that’s the first decline in two weeks. The last time that average fell was September 11, when it stood at 985 cases per day, or just over half of what it is now.

DHS report showed 15,079 total tests were tabulated in its latest report. That’s the first time it has surpassed the 15,000 mark since August 6, when the agency recorded 17,706 total tests. For comparison, only 839 new cases were found that day.

The increase in tests reported Friday did leave the percentage of total ones that came back positive sit at 16.6 percent, only a tenth of a point higher than its seven-day rolling average.

DHS recorded nine more deaths Friday, pushing the number of people who have died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,274 since the pandemic began.

Of the 110,828 cases diagnosed across the state so far, 17,170 of them, or 15.5 percent, remain active, DHS reported. Its numbers also show 65 more people were hospitalized from the virus. Of those who have tested positive 6.3 percent needed to be hospitalized at some point.

