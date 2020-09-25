Advertisement

Only 1 in 200 calls to DWD call centers were answered as pandemic worsened, report finds

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For ten weeks, as the coronavirus gripped Wisconsin and shattered its economy, those workers hit the hardest almost always found no one on the other end of the line when they wanted to apply for or check on their unemployment benefits.

Only one in every 200 calls placed the Department of Workforce Development’s call centers between March 15 and June 30 were ever answered, a new Legislative Audit Bureau report found.

More than nine times out of ten, the caller would just be blocked or get a busy signal, while the rest of them would just hang up before every reaching someone, it added. In that time, the agency found more than 41 million calls were placed to either the call center run by DWD or one of the two operated by contractors.

“The spike in calls and initial claims that preceded the Governor’s shutdown was a clear forecast of the tsunami of calls and claims that DWD should have absolutely been able to expect when the stay-at-home order was issued,” Rep. Samantha Kerkman (R-Salem Lakes) said.

Kerkman went on to acknowledge the situation was unprecedented, however she also criticized the agency for not adapting quickly enough to a known problem. Last Friday, DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman agreed to step down from the position, following a request from Gov. Tony Evers.

Kerkman’s co-chair on the Joint Legislative Audit Committee Senator Cowles (R-Green Bay) also accused the agency of deliberately obfuscating the number of people who weren’t getting through when they called. In their joint statement, Cowles and Kerkman stated DWD reported to the committee that 4.9 million calls were blocked as part of a weekly update the agency was providing weekly.

They allege that by only citing blocked calls, DWD officials ignored the ones who received busy signals and, when combined, that number quadrupled to 19.6 million calls.

“I view this as DWD deliberately withheld information from the Co-Chairs. Undoubtedly, the information that was reported softened the true severity of the lack of responsiveness of the UI call system,” Cowles said.

He accused agency officials of having a “slow and inadequate” response to the crisis, noting that in one six-week span during the height of the onslaught of phone calls, DWD only added six new staff members.

Over a wider timeframe, LAB’s report found the DWD-managed call center’s staff more than doubled from 90 employees at the end of March to 188 four months later. DWD also extended the center’s hours of operations. By then, Wisconsin’s call center was open for the second-highest number of hours per week among seven Midwestern states, researchers found.

However, LAB noted one of its contracted call centers was expected to maintain a staffing level that would equal 500 full-time employees. While the contract was inked on May 20, the center did not meet the requirement for nearly two more months.

LAB concluded this update by recommending DWD add to its weekly legislative reports the total number of calls that did not reach call centers, create a records disposition authorization for its call center data, and mandate the companies that run the other two call centers report on their contractually-specified targets.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The grants are from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Local

Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Wisconsin firefighters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Flags across the state will be lowered on Saturday, September 26, and Saturday, October 10.

Coronavirus

UW COVID-19 cases plummet as the rest of the county soars, PHMDC reports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A notable decline in COVID-19 on the University of Madison-Wisconsin campus over the past week couldn’t overcome the sharp increase in cases found throughout the rest of Dane Co., pushing the daily average for the entire county even higher.

Local

Mauston Police and Fire give update on 50% police force being on administrative leave

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
The Mauston Police and Fire Commission met Thursday to give an update on nearly half of the police department still being on administrative leave.

Latest News

News

Mauston police officers under investigation

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

UW Marching Band will not be part of football season

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

Dane Co. has highest number of absentee ballots returned in the state

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Dane County had the highest number of absentee ballots returned in the state, according to new numbers.

National

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

Absentee ballots soar in Dane County

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Slow-moving barricade on the Beltline

Updated: 14 hours ago