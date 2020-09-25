Advertisement

Ron Paul has medical issue during livestream, tweets ‘I am doing fine’

Republican presidential candidate, Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas speaks to members of the group Hispanics in Politics, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012, in Las Vegas.
Republican presidential candidate, Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas speaks to members of the group Hispanics in Politics, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former congressman from Texas Ron Paul appeared to suffer a medical issue during a livestream of his talk show Friday.

Paul’s official Twitter account posted a picture of him in a hospital bed with a thumbs up.

“I am doing fine,” he stated in the post. “Thank you for your concern.”

He has not released any further statement.

Paul, whose “Ron Paul Liberty Report” was streaming on YouTube, was talking when his speech started to become unintelligible. A guest on the show asked for him, saying “Dr. Paul?” But he didn’t get a response.

Paul ran for president three times, once as a Libertarian and twice in the Republican primary. His son, Rand Paul, serves as the junior senator from Kentucky.

“Thank God, Dad is doing well,” Rand Paul tweeted. “Thank you for all your prayers today.”

