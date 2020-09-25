Sauk Prairie School District notices positive learning advantages for students with Autism

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Autism refers to the broad range of conditions with challenges in social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. The Sauk Prairie School District has an individualized education program that allows for students with Autism to get one-on-one help from special education teachers.

The new hybrid model at the Sauk Prairie School Districts is one that combines virtual and in-person learning. Anna Bina is an Autism Specialist in the Sauk Prairie School District who said that with the small class sizes they are noticing that students with Autism feel a little more at ease in their general education classes.

“They’re able to be in their classrooms longer and they’re able to be part of their classroom in a meaningful and authentic way. General education teachers are able to spend more time with them and more individualized instruction. In that sense the hybrid model is a plus for some of our kids,” Bina said.

Another positive Bina says the district has seen is that students with Autism are taking advantage of the virtual learning options to expand their curriculum because in a typical learning model the large class sizes might not be doable for students with Autism.

“I think there are some universal practices that we can have in place and supports that we can provide to our students so that they can be successful and we can slowly move them back to being part of a larger classroom but continue to offer those small group opportunities,” Bina said.

For more information about the Sauk Prairie School Districts hybrid model or the district’s individualized education program click here.

