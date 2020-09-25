Spectrum grants $45,000 to two Madison-area nonprofits for digital literacy expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spectrum will be granting a total of $45,000 to two Madison-area nonprofits with the goal of furthering digital literacy in under-served populations of the city.

The Urban League of Greater Madison and 100 Black Men are the recipients of this year’s grant, according to a news release.

This is the second year in a row that the Urban League will receive this grant. This year’s award will help the organization respond to COVID-19 through new a new Workforce Relief and Recovery Program to help low-income people who have experienced challenges with work. They will also expand the digital capacity of its employment program and redesign some in-person programming to virtual.

The grant to 100 Black Men will help them find technical and conventional solutions to target 3,000 low-income families to connect them reliably to the internet.

These awards are part of Spectrum’s multi-year, $6 million national commitment to digital education across the country.

