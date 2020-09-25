Advertisement

Spectrum grants $45,000 to two Madison-area nonprofits for digital literacy expansion

Charters expands broadband service in rural Lincoln County
Charters expands broadband service in rural Lincoln County(Charter Communications)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spectrum will be granting a total of $45,000 to two Madison-area nonprofits with the goal of furthering digital literacy in under-served populations of the city.

The Urban League of Greater Madison and 100 Black Men are the recipients of this year’s grant, according to a news release.

This is the second year in a row that the Urban League will receive this grant. This year’s award will help the organization respond to COVID-19 through new a new Workforce Relief and Recovery Program to help low-income people who have experienced challenges with work. They will also expand the digital capacity of its employment program and redesign some in-person programming to virtual.

The grant to 100 Black Men will help them find technical and conventional solutions to target 3,000 low-income families to connect them reliably to the internet.

These awards are part of Spectrum’s multi-year, $6 million national commitment to digital education across the country.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mauston Police and Fire give update on 50% police force being on administrative leave

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
The Mauston Police and Fire Commission met Thursday to give an update on nearly half of the police department still being on administrative leave.

News

Mauston police officers under investigation

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

UW Marching Band will not be part of football season

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Local

Dane Co. has highest number of absentee ballots returned in the state

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County had the highest number of absentee ballots returned in the state, according to new numbers.

News

Absentee ballots soar in Dane County

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Slow-moving barricade on the Beltline

Updated: 29 minutes ago

State

Wisconsin joins U.S. in $678 million medical kickback settlement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday Wisconsin had joined the U.S. in a $678 million kickback settlement with a pharmaceutical company.

Local

All eastbound lanes on the Beltline closed at Todd Drive due to “slow moving barricade” of cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All eastbound lanes on the Beltline are closed currently at Todd Drive.

News

Wisconsin updates COVID-19 case number Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Portage High School teacher shares hopes for new year

Updated: 3 hours ago