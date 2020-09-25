Advertisement

All lanes cleared after one-vehicle crash on I-90/94 westbound near Portage

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on I-90/94 westbound near Portage are now open after a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon caused a traffic back-up for more than three miles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened at 1:00 p.m. on I-90/94 westbound at mile marker 104.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin State Patrol said there was one vehicle involved in the crash. The left lane was blocked causing more than three miles of traffic to be backed up.

The DOT expected the delays to last at least an hour, but the state patrol spokesperson said around 2:30 p.m. there were crews still cleaning up the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol monitored this crash. There was no information on if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Name released of Minnesota man killed in Dane Co. crash

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Rochester, Minnesota, man killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-39/90, east of Madison.

Local

Name released of 24-year-old man who died following Monona police pursuit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died following a Monona police pursuit on September 17.

Education

Dodgeville School District shifts to “blended” learning for some grades due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa Co.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dodgeville School District students grade 7-12 will be shifting to a blended learning model starting Monday due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa County.

Local

Man drives 100 mph, tire flies off rim before being arrested in Columbia Co.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man drove over 100 mph away from Columbia Co. deputies early Friday morning, had their tire fly off the rim and then ran into the woods before being arrested.

Local

New COVID-19 cases nears all-time high as testing tops 15k

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed 2,500 for only the second time on Friday as the state’s testing capabilities hit a benchmark not reached in nearly two months.

Latest News

Local

Lake Geneva man dies after fall at Wisconsin Dells resort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 67-year-old Lake Geneva man was found dead Thursday morning after falling onto the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River in Adams Co.

Local

Madison reducing speed limits on Washington Ave., other roads

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In announcing the change downtown, the agency also detailed five more speed limit decreases that will happen by the end of the year.

Badgers

UW Chancellor takes seat on NCAA Board of Governors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday, the university announced her appointment to a four-year term on the collegiate organization’s Board of Governors.

Politics

Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The grants are from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Coronavirus

Only 1 in 200 calls to DWD call centers were answered as pandemic worsened, report finds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Only one in every 200 calls placed the Department of Workforce Development’s call centers between March 15 and June 30 were ever answered, a new Legislative Audit Bureau report found.