All lanes cleared after one-vehicle crash on I-90/94 westbound near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on I-90/94 westbound near Portage are now open after a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon caused a traffic back-up for more than three miles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened at 1:00 p.m. on I-90/94 westbound at mile marker 104.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin State Patrol said there was one vehicle involved in the crash. The left lane was blocked causing more than three miles of traffic to be backed up.

The DOT expected the delays to last at least an hour, but the state patrol spokesperson said around 2:30 p.m. there were crews still cleaning up the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol monitored this crash. There was no information on if anyone was injured.

