UW Chancellor takes seat on NCAA Board of Governors

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank(UW-Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is joining the NCAA’s highest governing body.

On Friday, the university announced her appointment to a four-year term on the collegiate organization’s Board of Governors. As the Big Ten’s representative, she will not only be looking out for UW’s best interests, but those of the other 13 schools in the conference as well.

“This is a time of great complexity and challenge for colleges and universities,” Blank said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the many important issues affecting our student athletes and our athletic programs.”

The Board of Governors consists of chief executive officers from its members schools as well as independent officers. Its role is to oversee the NCAA’s other divisions and ensure they operate within its policies and principles.

