UW COVID-19 cases plummet as the rest of the county soars, PHMDC reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A notable decline in COVID-19 on the University of Madison-Wisconsin campus over the past week couldn’t overcome the sharp increase in cases found throughout the rest of Dane Co., pushing the daily average for the entire county even higher.

In a single week, the percentage of new cases over the preceding fourteen-day period plummeted from approximately three-quarters of them to under two-thirds, the latest Public Health Madison & Dane Co. report shows.

In all, the agency states 2,503 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks, which comes out to 179 new cases per day, nearly quadruple the 45 cases per day the county was averaging on September 3, and nine more than last week’s average.

More than seven in ten of the new cases over the past week affected individuals between 18-22 years old. However, PHMDC pointed out it was the only age group which saw its absolute number of cases decline between last week’s report and this one. Every other age group up to age 90, which reported zero cases both times, recorded increases.

Fifteen percent of the 872 non-UW cases over the past fourteen days were linked to clusters. The plurality of cluster cases (29) were linked to workplaces, followed by health care facilities (16) and sports teams (15), among other sources.

Twelve cases were found in schools, two of which were students. Conversely, of the 20 cases linked to childcare facilities, 15 of them were children. In all, eight schools, six child-care facilities, and one congregate facility reported at least one case in the past two weeks.

Among the 1,612 UW students and 19 university staff members who tested positive since September 10, over a third (576) were linked to dorms and another more than 500 were connected to apartment complexes on or near campus. Nine percent were found in fraternities and sororities.

Among campus clusters, forty members of UW’s sports teams tested positive.

