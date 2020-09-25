Advertisement

Wisconsin joins U.S. in $678 million medical kickback settlement

(WTVG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday Wisconsin had joined the U.S. in a $678 million kickback settlement with a pharmaceutical company.

The Department of Justice explained that the proposed settlement with Wisconsin will resolve allegations that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation paid kickbacks to health care practitioners in the form of cash, meals and more to induce them to prescribe medications that treat hypertension or Type 2 diabetes.

Novartis will pay $678 million to the United States, Wisconsin, 26 other states and Washington D.C. for the settlement. Wisconsin will be receiving a little less than $355,000 for the state Medicaid program.

About $103 million will resolve claims related to state Medicaid programs.

The DOJ noted that a whistle blower action was filed in 2011 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. This settlement does not relate to any civil action filed by the state of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

All eastbound lanes on the Beltline closed at Todd Drive due to “slow moving barricade” of cars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All eastbound lanes on the Beltline are closed currently at Todd Drive.

News

Wisconsin updates COVID-19 case number Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Portage High School teacher shares hopes for new year

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madison Public Market vendors named

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

UW- Madison ERC releases polling data

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Beloit police chief leaves department

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Arrest made in Madison crash investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

University of Wisconsin- Madison Marching Band will not participate this season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Big Ten Conference determined Thursday bands will not participate at games this football season, meaning the Wisconsin Band will not be playing this year.

News

Dane Co. pledges $300,000 to mental health resource center

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

Eight Wisconsin schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by Dept. of Education

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Eight schools in Wisconsin were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Thursday based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.