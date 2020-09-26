Advertisement

83-year-old man dies in crash fire after head-on collision

The crash occurred Saturday morning on U.S Highway 18 near Dodgeville.
(WSAZ)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead and another is injured following a head-on vehicle crash in Iowa County Saturday morning, Wisconsin State Patrol says.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m on U.S Highway 18 near Dodgeville. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line, entering the westbound lane and crashing into another vehicle head on.

The eastbound vehicle was reportedly engulfed in flames after the crash, resulting in the death of the 83-year-old driver. The name of the deceased man has not been released at this time.

Additionally, the 36-year-old woman driving westbound vehicle was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and authorities are contacting families at this time.

