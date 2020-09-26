Advertisement

“Diaper Dash” helps Madison families in need get diapers

Diapers donated to Pregnancy Helpline at McKee Park
Diapers donated to Pregnancy Helpline at McKee Park(WMTV)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sixth annual “Diaper Dash” hopes to ease the need for diapers in our community.

Due to the pandemic, Madison-based organization “Pregnancy Helpline” turned its 5k into a virtual meetup, inviting participants to post about their runs on social media.

Executive Director Brenda Collins opened up McKee Family Park as a donation site, saying the pandemic has dramatically increased the need for diapers.

“Some families have to choose between putting food on the table or providing diapers,” Collins said. “Sometimes they’re reusing diapers or letting their kids stay in those dirty diapers longer than they should be.”

Pregnancy Helpline’s diaper bank gives to Madison families and partner agencies. You can donate supplies directly to the center or make a financial contribution online.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

83-year-old man dies in crash fire after head-on collision

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators say a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line, entering the westbound lane and striking another vehicle head on.

Crime

MPD: Madison man arrested after crashing into squad car

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Police say the man's vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that belonged to a suspect involved in a previous battery investigation.

Local

Poll workers collect absentee ballots at 200+ Madison parks, as questions loom over legitimacy

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The City of Madison turned more than 200 parks into drop-off points for absentee ballots, after Republican lawmakers raised questions about the event’s legitimacy.

News

Wisconsin politicians issue statements on Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Baldwin said Trump wants to overturn legislation such as the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade, and has nominated Barrett to “do what he wants.”

Latest News

Local

Jill Biden to visit Madison, Waukesha on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Biden campaign announced Biden will participate in a “Get Out the Vote” event in Madison.

Coronavirus

New record high means Wisconsin’s now averaging over 2,000 cases per day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases Saturday pushed the Wisconsin’s ballooning infection rates deeper into uncharted territory.

Education

Edgerton elementary school moves to online instruction following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Edgerton School District announced the decision in a Facebook post Saturday.

News

Middleton Police: Man arrested for fourth OWI offense, driving stolen car

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Police say the car he was driving was reported stolen earlier that day.

News

Four injured following two-vehicle crash in Town of Beloit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators determined one of the vehicles entered the road without yielding to traffic.

News

Wisconsin DNR: Celebrate National Public Lands Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Public Lands day by encouraging residents to explore the great outdoors.