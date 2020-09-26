“Diaper Dash” helps Madison families in need get diapers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sixth annual “Diaper Dash” hopes to ease the need for diapers in our community.

Due to the pandemic, Madison-based organization “Pregnancy Helpline” turned its 5k into a virtual meetup, inviting participants to post about their runs on social media.

Executive Director Brenda Collins opened up McKee Family Park as a donation site, saying the pandemic has dramatically increased the need for diapers.

“Some families have to choose between putting food on the table or providing diapers,” Collins said. “Sometimes they’re reusing diapers or letting their kids stay in those dirty diapers longer than they should be.”

Pregnancy Helpline’s diaper bank gives to Madison families and partner agencies. You can donate supplies directly to the center or make a financial contribution online.

