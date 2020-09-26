Advertisement

Edgerton elementary school moves to online instruction following COVID-19 outbreak

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgerton’s Community Elementary School will move to online instruction due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

The Edgerton School District announced in a Facebook post Saturday classes will be held online from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Oct. 9.

No classes will be held for Community Elementary Primary School and Community Elementary Intermediate School, grades K-5 on Monday, Sept. 28.

Good morning, Due to an increase in positive COVID cases at Community Elementary School which encompass multiple...

Posted by Edgerton School District on Saturday, September 26, 2020

The district said Yahara Valley Elementary School, Middle School, the High School, and all 4K Centers will remain open.

More information will be released by the district Monday.

