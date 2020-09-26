Advertisement

First all-female UW Med-Flight team makes history

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The first all-female UW Med-Flight crew took off last month, reaching a milestone for the team.

The flight consisting of a pilot Kai Ficek, flight physician Cynthia Griffin and critical care nurse Deborah Volgarino took off from the regional base at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. The crew does their job either in a helicopter or a med-flight ambulance.

Ficek is also the hospital’s first female pilot and said that bringing diversity into the workplace increases the strengths of it.

“Really even despite gender, just bringing more diversity I think to the industry is really, really valuable and I think the three of us that day were able to showcase that very well," Ficek said.

The team hopes their story can show young people that gender does not define their careers.

UW said that women make up about 40% of the entire Med-Flight Transport team.

The flight teams do rotate, but Ficek said she hopes their all-female team can work together again soon.

