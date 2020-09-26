Four injured following two-vehicle crash in Town of Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Beloit Friday.

Beloit police say the collision happened at 335 S. Riverside Drive. Investigators determined one of the vehicles entered the road without yielding to traffic.

All four individuals were transported to hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.