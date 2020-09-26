Advertisement

Four injured following two-vehicle crash in Town of Beloit

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Beloit Friday.

Beloit police say the collision happened at 335 S. Riverside Drive. Investigators determined one of the vehicles entered the road without yielding to traffic.

All four individuals were transported to hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.

