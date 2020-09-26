Friday Football Blitz: Darlington opens up 2020 with an upset on Week 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High School Football is back and NBC 15 is kicking off the first week of Friday Football Blitz!

Many high school football teams are still sitting on the sidelines this season due to COVID-19, but NBC 15 looks forward to watching those games in the Spring.

The Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week was a good match-up between Darlington and River Valley. Many of the Darlington players couldn’t believe they would be able to play this week and kicked off the season with an upset of 34-21.

Senior Carter Lancaster was ready to get back on the field. “Amazing you know, I just missed under the lights, the crowd all that it just feels so good to get back out here and felt good to get the win for the community," he said.

Head coach Travis Winkers said he just wanted the kids to be able to play.

“We had a couple mental mistakes early but that’s expected on week one, we had a lot of effort, I’m very proud of them,” Winkers said.

Edgewood High School will be playing every game on the road this season and took on Watertown High School Friday night. The Goslings were trailing Edgewood 9-0 in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Caleb Huff took the ball in from one yard out for a touchdown. The final score was 17-14, Edgewood with the win.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.