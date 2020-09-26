Advertisement

Jill Biden to visit Madison, Waukesha on Monday

Jill Biden urged Virginia women to throw their full support behind the Democratic ticket, during a virtual campaign event Monday
Jill Biden urged Virginia women to throw their full support behind the Democratic ticket, during a virtual campaign event Monday(WDBJ7)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jill Biden will be visiting Madison and Waukesha on Monday Sept. 28.

The Biden campaign announced Biden will participate in a “Get Out the Vote” event in Madison. At the event, she will discuss the many ways residents can cast their ballots this year.

In Waukesha, Biden will speak about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan that aims to help Wisconsin’s economy recover from the pandemic. Additionally, the campaign said she will discuss his plans for healthcare costs and coverage.

