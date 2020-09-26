Advertisement

Madison Fire to dedicate new rescue boat “The Yapper” after lake rescue team co-founder

The Yapper
The Yapper(Madison Fire Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team will be holding a dedication ceremony Monday to name its newest boat “The Yapper.”

The boat is a 2020 Midwest Rescue Airboat and is being named after retired lieutenant and Lake Rescue Team co-founder Craig Yapp.

Yapp served the city for 24 years, from March 1982 to March 2006. MFD noted his critical role to their team through his leadership and development of the lake rescue team in 1983.

MFD said the boat allows the MFD Rescue Team to traverse water and ice conditions during the winter. There is also upgraded on-board technology and increased space to allow the team to perform successful search and rescue operations.

The ceremony will take place 1:00 p.m. Monday on Sept. 28 at the Olin Park Boat Launch at 1156 Olin-Turville Court in Madison.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

