Middleton Police: Man arrested for fourth OWI offense, driving stolen car

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton police arrested a 50-year-old man Friday night after he was allegedly caught driving a stolen car while intoxicated.

Just before midnight, police saw Alvin Marshall “speeding and weaving” in and out of his lane on Allen Boulevard and Century Avenue. Police say the car he was driving was reported stolen earlier that day.

After stopping Marshall, the officer noted his eyes were bloodshot and there was an open beer can in the car. Marshall allegedly admitted to the officer that he was “DUI." Marshall was arrested for operating while intoxicated following a field sobriety test.

Marshall has been booked into the Dane County Jail for his fourth offense of OWI and operating a motor vehicle without the owners consent.

