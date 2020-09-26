Advertisement

MPD: Madison man arrested after crashing into squad car

Police say the man was uncooperative, and officers were forced to break the vehicle’s window in order to stop him.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to flee police, hitting a squad car and one other vehicle in the process.

Officers approached a dark blue Mercedes parked in a parking lot at the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m Sunday. Police say the Mercedes matched the description of a vehicle that belonged to a suspect involved in a previous battery investigation.

Officers pulled into the parking lot and parked behind the vehicle, fearing it might flee. An officer allegedly found 32-year-old Anthony McGee asleep in the vehicle. After trying to make contact, McGee put the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee the parking lot. In doing so, McGee “rammed” into both the squad car and a nearby vehicle.

Police say McGee was uncooperative, and officers were forced to break the vehicle’s window in order to stop him. A taser was used and eventually police McGee was arrested.

A loaded, stolen firearm and heroin were recovered by police. McGee is being held at Dane County Jail on multiple charges including first degree reckless endangerment and possession of firearm by felon.

