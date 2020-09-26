Advertisement

MPD: Madison residents awakened by burglars in home

Burglar graphic by MGN.
Burglar graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are still looking for the suspects who they say stole a car and personal items from a Madison home Thursday night.

Police say the residents of the home, located in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive, woke up to the break in just before 11 p.m. One of the residents yelled out to the suspects as they ran out of the house and sped off in a vehicle.

Additionally, the residents found that a car and other personal items had been stolen from the home.

Responding officers checked the home and the surrounding area for both the vehicle and the suspects. Police say the suspects are still at large at this time and the vehicle and belongings have yet to be recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

