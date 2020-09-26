One more summer-like day before a BIG cool down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to get outside and enjoy the warm weather today because fall is coming. High temperatures next week will only be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is mild. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Scattered clouds have moved over southern Wisconsin, but rain is not expected this morning. There will be the potential for patch fog before 8 a.m.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend. High temperatures today will be near 80 degrees. Despite a mixture of sun and clouds, most of the area will stay. There will be a slim chance for a shower or storm for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin this evening and tonight. The better chance for storms and the higher threat for strong storms will stay just north of the area. Today will be breezy. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 25 mph.

Saturday's Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Once again, a stray shower or storm will be possible for our northern counties before midnight.

Sunday will start out mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees around lunch time or early Sunday afternoon. With cooler air moving into the area, temperatures will start to cool Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week will be much cooler. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 60s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will continue to go down towards the middle and end of the workweek. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. By Thursday and Friday, highs will only be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday could drop into the 30s almost area wide.

Big Weather Pattern Shift (WMTV NBC15)

There will also be the potential for a little wet weather Monday through Wednesday of next week. Right now, not one day looks like a washout, though.

