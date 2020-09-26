Advertisement

Poll workers collect absentee ballots at 200+ Madison parks, as questions loom over legitimacy

A poll worker at Elver Park puts a completed absentee ballot into a bag, as part of the city's "Democracy in the Park" event.
A poll worker at Elver Park puts a completed absentee ballot into a bag, as part of the city's "Democracy in the Park" event.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison turned more than 200 parks into drop-off points for absentee ballots, after Republican lawmakers raised questions about the event’s legitimacy.

As explained by City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, the event called “Democracy in the Park,” was “created by, planned by, staffed by, and funded by the City Clerk’s Office alone.”

Witzel-Behl said, “There were so many voters concerned that they didn’t want to put their ballot in the mail to return it.”

On Friday, the office reported issuing more than 88,000 absentee ballots.

But a letter released the same day, written on behalf of State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, called the event an “illegal collection of ballots.” According to the letter, they believe the event falls outside of a statute of Wisconsin law that describes methods for how voters can return their completed absentee ballots.

“The threat that this procedure poses to ballot integrity is manifestly obvious,” the letter also wrote.

The message for Witzel-Behl to “abandon this unlawful effort immediately,” was issued weeks after the city first announced the event.

Witzel-Behl described to NBC15 how poll workers were to handle returned ballots, and those on site echoed the instructions: At each location, the ballots will go into a secure bag, which will then be shut with a seal. Before the bag heads to the Clerk’s Office, the poll workers will document its serial number and keep a record of how many ballots are inside. The clerk’s staff will do their count and check that the records match up.

Poll worker Marnia Hann at Elver Park added, the bag is “under surveillance by all of us poll workers who are under oath.” Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, another poll worker at High Point Park, explained she is neither there to hand out empty ballots nor process completed ones.

“From our perspective at the Clerk’s Office, we don’t care who you are casting your ballot for,” Witzel-Behl said. “All we are striving for is to make sure that everybody in Madison who is eligible to vote is able to do so and that their ballot is going to be counted on election day.”

The City has planned one more “Democracy in the Park” event for Saturday, October 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at these locations.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

83-year-old man dies in crash fire after head-on collision

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators say a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line, entering the westbound lane and striking another vehicle head on.

Crime

MPD: Madison man arrested after crashing into squad car

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Police say the man's vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that belonged to a suspect involved in a previous battery investigation.

Local

“Diaper Dash” helps Madison families in need get diapers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Executive Director Brenda Collins opened up McKee family park as a donation site, saying the pandemic has dramatically increased the need for diapers.

News

Wisconsin politicians issue statements on Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Baldwin said Trump wants to overturn legislation such as the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade, and has nominated Barrett to “do what he wants.”

Latest News

Local

Jill Biden to visit Madison, Waukesha on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Biden campaign announced Biden will participate in a “Get Out the Vote” event in Madison.

Coronavirus

New record high means Wisconsin’s now averaging over 2,000 cases per day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases Saturday pushed the Wisconsin’s ballooning infection rates deeper into uncharted territory.

Education

Edgerton elementary school moves to online instruction following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Edgerton School District announced the decision in a Facebook post Saturday.

News

Middleton Police: Man arrested for fourth OWI offense, driving stolen car

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Police say the car he was driving was reported stolen earlier that day.

News

Four injured following two-vehicle crash in Town of Beloit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators determined one of the vehicles entered the road without yielding to traffic.

News

Wisconsin DNR: Celebrate National Public Lands Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Public Lands day by encouraging residents to explore the great outdoors.