Rock Co. makes maximum penalty $1 for cannabis possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Board passed an ordinance change Thursday night to set the penalty for possessing 28 grams or less of cannabis to no more than a $1 fine.

While Rock Co. does not have the authority to legalize marijuana, Rock Co. Supervisor Jacob Taylor said they can minimize their participation in the enforcement of a law voters “so strongly oppose.” The county also reduced the penalty for possession of cannabis paraphernalia for the same $1 fine.

The change will only affect enforcement from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, but the penalty is unchanged for local police departments.

Taylor proposed the change in 2018 as a response to the Marijuana Advisory Referendum where voters were “overwhelmingly” supportive of the legalization of cannabis for recreational use.

