Sunday showers; BIG cool down next week

Sunday’s cold front may trigger a few afternoon showers. MUCH cooler air filters into Wisconsin next week.
Big changes are on the way next week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Have the umbrellas ready for Sunday and the jackets in the wings for all of next week. A potent weather system will bring big changes to southern Wisconsin next week.

SUNDAY

A cold front will move across the Badger state on Sunday -- without rain in the morning, but could trigger showers and a few thundershowers in the afternoon. Rain is more likely for Madison and points southeast. Extra cloud cover and a southwesterly wind will help keep temperatures in the upper 60′s. However, the cold air arrives in full force Monday & Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK

Daily rain chances will be accompanied by progressively cooler temperatures Monday-Wednesday. As an upper-level weather system slides across the Great Lakes, there will be enough moisture for light showers - which will fall right on Wisconsin. Showers will remain on-and-off and spotty in nature for the beginning of the week. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60′s Monday & Tuesday. Wednesday high temperatures may only top out in the upper 50′s.

Another surge of colder air moves in during the second-half of the week. Highs for Thursday & Friday will only make it into the lower 50′s. Overnight lows show signs of falling well into the 30′s by next weekend -- perhaps an opportunity for a more widespread frost for southern Wisconsin.

