Wisconsin politicians issue statements on Supreme Court nomination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin politicians are reacting to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination Saturday.

U.S Senator Tammy Baldwin said she will not vote for a Supreme Court nominee until Americans have voted and the next President and new Senate have taken office.

Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett Saturday afternoon. Shortly after, Baldwin issued a statement saying Trump wants to overturn legislation such as the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade, and has nominated Barrett to “do what he wants.” She said the American people should have a say.

“The American people should vote in this election before the Senate votes on a nomination to the Supreme Court,” Baldwin said. “That was the standard imposed on President Obama by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans and the same standard should apply now to President Trump.”

Senator Ron Johnson he’d be pleased to vote for Barrett.

“Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals," Senator Ron Johnson said. "I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

