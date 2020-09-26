Advertisement

New record high means Wisconsin’s now averaging over 2,000 cases per day

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases Saturday pushed Wisconsin’s ballooning infection rates deeper into uncharted territory.

The 2,817 new confirmed cases reported by the Department of Health Services to start the weekend surpassed by more than 10 percent the previous high-water mark, set last Friday and nearly equaled this Friday, 2,533 and 2,504 cases respectively.

The latest daily DHS update also showed the average number of new cases in the state over the past seven days crossed the two-thousand mark for the first time, reaching an average 2,012 cases per day. Having just reached the one-thousand case per day threshold for the first time on September 10, the state has seen that average more than double in little over two weeks.

The rise in cases corresponds with a notable decline in total tests tallied across the state on Saturday, according to the DHS report. While over 15,000 tests were recorded Friday, that number fell back to 12,584, translating to more than one in five tests (22.4%) performed by health officials in Wisconsin coming back positive.

The seven-day rolling average for that metric also reached new levels, hitting 17.2 percent.

The recent surge is also being reflected in the percentage of people who health officials say recovered from the virus. After reaching the point where more than nine in 10 people who were ever diagnosed in Wisconsin were considered to have beaten the virus, that figure has fallen to 82.8 percent, or 94,094 of the total 113,645 confirmed cases.

Just over 16 percent of all cases remain active.

Additionally, DHS reported 79 more people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms. With those numbers included, more than 7,000 people have been hospitalized in connection with coronavirus, DHS reports.

Seven new deaths reported Saturday lifted the total number of people in Wisconsin who died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,281, according to DHS figures.

