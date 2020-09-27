Advertisement

Brewers keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 win over Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(MGN)
By Joe Harris
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0.

Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third time the Brewers have hit consecutive homers this season. Woodruff retired 19 straight after pitching around leadoff hits in the first and second innings as Milwaukee moved within a game of St. Louis.

Both teams are among four NL clubs vying for two open postseason spots. NL Central rival Cincinnati clinched a playoff berth on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

