Cardinals earn postseason berth with 5-2 win over Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, scores as Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, scores as Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By David Solomon
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
St. Louis (AP) - Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis will be the fifth seed in the NL and will open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.

The Brewers also would have locked up a spot with a victory but weren’t eliminated by the loss. Milwaukee would still qualify for the postseason if the Giants lost to the Padres on Sunday. San Diego led 5-4 entering the ninth inning.

