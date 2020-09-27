DHS: Seven out of last 14 days see more than 2k new positive COVID-19 cases
2,217 new COVID-19 cases were reported; no new deaths
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Updated: 29 minutes ago|
By Associated Press
Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.
Updated: 54 minutes ago|
Biden asks congress not to act on the nomination of President Trump's SCOTUS pick.
Updated: 1 hour ago|
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Updated: 1 hour ago|
Trump holds a briefing at the White House.
Latest News
Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|
By Associated Press
Many major universities are determined to forge ahead despite warning signs, as evidenced by the expanding slate of college football games occurring Saturday.
Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.
Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.
Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.
Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.
Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.