By Gretchen Gerlach 
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
Updated: 1 hour ago (WMTV) - Wisconsin saw its fourth straight day of more than 2,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases this week.</p><p class="text | article-text">On Sunday the <a href="https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm" target=_blank>Department of Health Services</a> recorded 2,217 newly confirmed virus cases. The state has now had more than 2,000 cases confirmed on seven of the last 14 days, causing the seven day average number of new cases to reach 2,091. </p><p class="text | article-text">The percent of positive cases spiked again Sunday to 27.6 percent, while the seven-day percent positive average is at 17.9 percent. </p><p class="text | article-text">Of the 8,023 more people tested Sunday, DHS reports 5,806 were negative for the virus. To date, 1,515,080 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. </p><div></div><p class="text | article-text">The percent of people recovered has increased slightly. According to DHS 82.4 percent of people have recovered from the virus while 16.4 percent of cases are still active. </p><p class="text | article-text">No new deaths were recorded Sunday. To date, 1,281 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin, or 1.1 percent of patients. However, 54 more hospitalizations were recorded. 7,095 or 6.1. percent of patients have been hospitalized. </p><div id="fusion-static-enter:AYWHMUJLSFFIZJYIV3WMJYVG4Q" style="display:none"></div><div class="article-raw-html w-100"><div><div class="empty" style="padding: 20px;background-color:#333;color:white;text-align:center;font-size:2em;"><iframe width="100%" height="550px" src="https://bi.wisconsin.gov/t/DHS/views/Dailycaseswmobile/Newcasesbyday?:embed_code_version=3&:embed=y&:loadOrderID=1&:display_spinner=no&:showAppBanner=false&:display_count=n&:showVizHome=n&:origin=viz_share_link">