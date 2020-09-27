Advertisement

Doctors prepare for potential ‘Twin-demic’ with flu season

(WOWT)
By Vanessa Reza and Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been about six months since the first cases of COVID-19 were being diagnosed in Wisconsin. Now, local health systems reflect on lessons learned and look to preparing for the future as flu season approaches.

“We assume that those high-risk groups are going to have a significant amount of overlap,” SSM Health Wisconsin Regional Chief Medical Officer Amy Franta said. “The worst case scenario is that we see a lot of both. We know that the flu is not an innocuous disease, that we can see hospitalizations, deaths, complications from flu just like we can from covid.”

Dr. Franta said one of the hardest parts is going to be differentiating between the two viruses. She said another task will be figuring out how to keep patients separate from other people who are receiving routing health care.

“So really it’s going to be key in identifying the group that needs to go to a separate area whether that’s a designated clinic, or a designated part of a clinic to get evaluated or the tools we’re going to use to differentiate between the flu and COVID once they’re in the door,” Franta said.

Additionally, Franta emphasized the importance of the flu shot and vigilant symptom monitoring.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kenosha Co. Sheriff: ’President Trump is backing the blue and we are proud to back him’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Beth’s endorsement comes a little over a month after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times.

Baseball

Brewers keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 win over Cardinals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Harris
Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third time the Brewers have hit consecutive homers this season.

Politics

Trump campaign sues to block mail-in ballot rule changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal lawsuit that national Republicans filed on Saturday claims the election board made a partisan “backroom deal."

News

Lawmakers who toured Georgia detention site raise concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They say the conditions and the treatment of the women held there is even worse than has been reported previously.

Latest News

News

Car injures 2 protesters during California demonstration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Orange County Register says the incident occurred as members of Black Lives Matter were demonstrating and counter-protesters crossed a highway to confront them.

Crime

MPD: Bullets shot from vehicle hit home on Madison’s east side

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Officers were dispatched to the scene at North Thompson Drive and Kurt Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

News

83-year-old man dies in crash fire after head-on collision

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators say a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line, entering the westbound lane and striking another vehicle head on.

Crime

MPD: Madison man arrested after crashing into squad car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Police say the man's vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that belonged to a suspect involved in a previous battery investigation.

Local

Poll workers collect absentee ballots at 200+ Madison parks, as questions loom over legitimacy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The City of Madison turned more than 200 parks into drop-off points for absentee ballots, after Republican lawmakers raised questions about the event’s legitimacy.

Local

“Diaper Dash” helps Madison families in need get diapers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Executive Director Brenda Collins opened up McKee family park as a donation site, saying the pandemic has dramatically increased the need for diapers.