FALL ALERT - Big shift in the weather pattern this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is moving out and fall is moving in southern Wisconsin. There is going to be a big shift in the weather pattern this week. The cooling trend will begin on Sunday and continue through the workweek. With below average temperatures expected, it’s definitely going to feel like fall.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures first thing this morning are mild, if not warm. With a cold front passing through, today’s high temperatures will likely be recorded this morning. Temperatures will likely hold steady this morning and then start to drop this afternoon.

Hour-by-Hour Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon won’t be very pretty. Expect a cloudy sky and temperatures to drop back into the to low to mid 60s. Temperatures could drop into the 50s where it rains this afternoon. Light rain will start to develop behind the front late this morning and through the afternoon. The southeastern corner of the state will have the best chance of rain today. Places northwest of Madison will have the lowest chance of rain. Any rain that develops will likely be on the lighter side. Most of the rain will wrap up from west to east across the area this evening.

Rain Chances - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s almost area wide.

It’s really going to feel like fall this workweek. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be on either side of 60 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. There will also be the potential isolated to scattered rain showers in the afternoon Monday and Tuesday.

Big Weather Pattern Shift (WMTV NBC15)

A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive midweek. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be near 50 degrees. Overnight lows Thursday and Friday nights will be in the 30s. There will be the potential for our first frost/freeze of the fall season towards the end of the week, especially Friday night. This front will also bring in our best chance rain during the workweek.

