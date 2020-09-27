Advertisement

FALL ALERT - Big shift in the weather pattern this week

The cooling trend will begin on Sunday and continue through the workweek.
The cooling trend will begin on Sunday and continue through the workweek.
The cooling trend will begin on Sunday and continue through the workweek.(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is moving out and fall is moving in southern Wisconsin. There is going to be a big shift in the weather pattern this week. The cooling trend will begin on Sunday and continue through the workweek. With below average temperatures expected, it’s definitely going to feel like fall.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures first thing this morning are mild, if not warm. With a cold front passing through, today’s high temperatures will likely be recorded this morning. Temperatures will likely hold steady this morning and then start to drop this afternoon.

Hour-by-Hour Forecast - Sunday
Hour-by-Hour Forecast - Sunday(WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon won’t be very pretty. Expect a cloudy sky and temperatures to drop back into the to low to mid 60s. Temperatures could drop into the 50s where it rains this afternoon. Light rain will start to develop behind the front late this morning and through the afternoon. The southeastern corner of the state will have the best chance of rain today. Places northwest of Madison will have the lowest chance of rain. Any rain that develops will likely be on the lighter side. Most of the rain will wrap up from west to east across the area this evening.

Rain Chances - Sunday
Rain Chances - Sunday(WMTV NBC15)

The overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s almost area wide.

It’s really going to feel like fall this workweek. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be on either side of 60 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. There will also be the potential isolated to scattered rain showers in the afternoon Monday and Tuesday.

Big Weather Pattern Shift
Big Weather Pattern Shift(WMTV NBC15)

A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive midweek. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be near 50 degrees. Overnight lows Thursday and Friday nights will be in the 30s. There will be the potential for our first frost/freeze of the fall season towards the end of the week, especially Friday night. This front will also bring in our best chance rain during the workweek.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday showers; BIG cool down next week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
Sunday's cold front will bring big changes to southern Wisconsin next week.

Forecast

Brendan's Saturday Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

James' Saturday Forecast - Make sure to enjoy today!

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

One more summer-like day before a BIG cool down

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
High temperatures on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Latest News

Forecast

Enjoy the Warm Weekend Weather While It Lasts

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
A warmer weekend is followed up by a dreary and cooler work week.

Forecast

Brendan's Friday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT

Forecast

Bumpy Weekend Weather

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Thursday afternoon showers mark the beginning of an unsettled period of weather for southern Wisconsin.

Forecast

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT

Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - BIG weather pattern shift coming

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT

Forecast

Dry Weather Coming to an End; Cooler & Wet Next Week

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Unsettled weather moves into Wisconsin this weekend. Much cooler weather is expected next week.