Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Montana told deputies his 9-month-old grandchild was sleeping Saturday when a woman entered their home and grabbed the child
Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer
Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer((AP Photo/Ben Margot))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend in California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his 9-month-old grandchild was sleeping in a playpen Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the baby out of the woman’s arms.

The sheriff’s office says the woman, whom authorities identified as Sodsai Dalzell, fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

